GTT Enhances SD-WAN with Universal CPE to Improve Agility and Performance

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced it has expanded its SD-WAN service by adding the capability to run multiple network applications on a single universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) device. uCPE enables more cost-effective and efficient delivery of network services, including centralized management of software updates and more flexible service customization.

GTT leverages virtualized network function (VNF) technology to deliver multiple services such as SD-WAN, firewall and WAN optimization on the same uCPE device, eliminating the requirement to deploy multiple hardware devices at a single client site.

GTT SD-WAN provides direct connectivity to leading cloud service providers across its Tier 1 global IP network with 600 points of presence on six continents, and established relationships with thousands of network suppliers that enable GTT to deliver redundant last mile connectivity options around the globe.