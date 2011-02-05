GTT Completes Acquisition of KPN International

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of KPN International, a division of KPN N.V. headquartered in the Netherlands, which operates a global IP network serving enterprise and carrier clients.

This strategic combination:

• Adds more than 400 strategic enterprise and carrier clients. GTT will also be the preferred international network supplier for several hundred additional clients retained by KPN.

• Complements GTT’s comprehensive portfolio of cloud networking services with wide area networking, internet and transport services, and adds depth to GTT’s global Tier 1 IP network in Europe across 21 countries.

• Contributes a sales, operations, service delivery and client service organization, with a proven track record of delivering outstanding client experience.

GTT paid approximately €50 million in cash, on a cash and debt-free basis, to complete the transaction, and will continue to evaluate options to optimize the GTT capital structure, including various and opportunistic financing and refinancing options.