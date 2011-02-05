Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

GTT Completes Acquisition of KPN International

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of KPN International, a division of KPN N.V. headquartered in the Netherlands, which operates a global IP network serving enterprise and carrier clients.

This strategic combination:

• Adds more than 400 strategic enterprise and carrier clients. GTT will also be the preferred international network supplier for several hundred additional clients retained by KPN.
• Complements GTT’s comprehensive portfolio of cloud networking services with wide area networking, internet and transport services, and adds depth to GTT’s global Tier 1 IP network in Europe across 21 countries.
• Contributes a sales, operations, service delivery and client service organization, with a proven track record of delivering outstanding client experience.

GTT paid approximately €50 million in cash, on a cash and debt-free basis, to complete the transaction, and will continue to evaluate options to optimize the GTT capital structure, including various and opportunistic financing and refinancing options.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 