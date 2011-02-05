G+D Mobile Security Supports eSIM Management in Microsoft Windows Environments

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Microsoft links its Enterprise Mobility Management solution Intune with the eSIM Device Enablement Service (eDES) from G+D Mobile Security. This enables IT departments to centrally manage the mobile connections of eSIM-enabled end devices in their companies.

Mobile contracts for Windows devices with eSIM can be activated, modified and managed online by IT departments without burdening employees with these processes. By eliminating manual processes for eSIM connectivity through this "zero touch" management, companies save costs and shorten the time to deploy new mobile contracts.

G+D Mobile Security presented eDES to the public for the first time at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. The service is a holistic solution for companies that want to benefit from fully digitized mobile device management and also offers mobile operators the opportunity to monetize corporate solutions.

The solution is available for commercial deployment from August 2019.