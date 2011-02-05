G+D Mobile Security Supports Rabobank in Launching a Sophisticated and Secure Mobile Payment Solution

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

G+D Mobile Security worked with Dutch Rabobank to migrate Rabobank’s existing SIM-based mobile payment solution to a cloud-based mobile payment application using state-of-the-art HCE (Host Card Emulation) technology. In addition, G+D Mobile Security`s Convego AppWorld solution enables Rabobank to build their own mobile ecosystem around mobile payments with a rich choice of value-added services. “Rabo Wallet” users can therefore not only manage their mobile payment cards and make mobile payments - they can also instantly activate other services like parking and a storage function for customer shop and loyalty cards.

The mobile payment functionality provided by the Rabo Wallet app is available for Android smart phones and supports Mastercard Maestro cards and the related token services. Rabobank decided to move to cloud-based mobile payments, powered by G+D Mobile Security`s Convego CloudPay solution, in order to be able to scale the solution and provide services for a larger number of consumers. With the new solution, more Rabobank customers can use the mobile payment service since it no longer requires a special kind of SIM card. Furthermore, mobile payment is only one of the services provided: current value-added services in the Rabo Wallet include parking and customer shop and loyalty card storage solutions. With Convego AppWorld, Rabobank is now able to introduce additional new services easily and without the need to update the Rabo Wallet app. The new Rabo Wallet is available for download in Google Play.