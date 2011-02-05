Search
G+D Mobile Security Simplifies Connectivity Management for Enterprises with the eSIM Device Enablement Service

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security introduces eSIM Device Enablement Service (eDES): a holistic solution for mobile network operators (MNOs) to monetize enterprise solutions and for enterprise customers to benefit from a fully digitalized mobile device management (MDM). This world-class leadership and expertise in eSIM management combines with business/operational support systems from the industry to facilitate real-time activation of eSIM capable devices.

Through a cooperation with Swisscom and MobileIron, eDES enables seamless mobile connectivity management for enterprises. With eDES, Swisscom enterprise customers who use MobileIron MDM will be able to deploy and manage their employees’ mobile subscriptions online. eDES paves the way for user-friendly "zero touch" subscription downloads, decreases enterprise costs by eliminating manual processes and reduces time to activate new subscriptions.




