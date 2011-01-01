G+D Mobile Security Provides a Holistic Automotive Security Management Framework as a Service

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

G+D Mobile Security presents a holistic Automotive Security Management Framework as a Service (FaaS). This new concept provides comprehensive security features for new and evolving business models where connected car, mobility and autonomous driving services are being designed and monetized. G+D’s Automotive Security Management Framework as a Service provides a security foundation for this increasingly relevant service development. The framework can be customized by car manufacturers and service providers to configure and manage their individual security policies to address the evolving business needs.

The framework establishes and manages a secure end-to-end communication channel between G+D’s secure gateway client running on an in-vehicle central gateway for the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) environment and remote entities such as web services, cloud platforms, and/or users’ mobile devices. It integrates intrusion detection capabilities to monitor unauthorized attempts to access in-vehicle data resources that will be further reported to specialized cloud security centers.

The framework service solution consists of the following security components: an automotive secure gateway combined with a Sm@rtSIM CX in-car embedded Secure Element (eSE), G+D Identity and Access Management Service, G+D Key Management Service and the support of an automotive secure Software Update Over-the-Air (SOTA). This combination of state-of-the-art security technology, product and solution components, aggregated in one deployment framework and ready-to-use service, reduces development efforts and time-to-market for car manufacturers and service providers.