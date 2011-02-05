G+D Mobile Security Presents Solutions for Secure Identity Management at Mobile World Congress 2019

February 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

The motto of G+D Mobile Security’s presence at the MWC Barcelona (February 25 – 28) is "Protect what matters to you". Under this overarching theme, the company presents its future-proof solutions for securing digital identities for products and services. MWC visitors can find G+D Mobile Security in hall 7 at booth 7A41.

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) Mobile Security will showcase products and solutions to ensure trusted identity management at Mobile World Congress 2019. Secure digital identities that can be managed throughout the entire life cycle are the key to trust and sustainability in the evolving digital economy. They are also the basis for "Intelligent Connectivity", the central theme of this year’s MWC.

G+D’s solutions will show trusted identity management for Connectivity Service Providers, Device Makers, the Automotive Industry and Financial Institutions in the areas of eSIM management, authentication, 5G, IoT enablement and service enablement.

In its demonstrations, G+D Mobile Security focusses on the following products and solutions:

High-performance eSIM management solutions for connected consumer devices and industrial devices that redefine the customer journey and digitize the processes of mobile subscription activation;

Converged solutions combining multiple technologies such as mobile connectivity, mobile payment or transit on a single security chip;

Scalable, cost-efficient end-to-end solutions for 5G and the IoT to manage and secure IoT deliverables throughout their complete lifecycle;

Secure access and connectivity solutions for connected cars;

End-to-end secure wearable solutions for payment and other services, such as the recently introduced SwatchPAY! watch.

Carsten Ahrens will be one of the speakers at the GSMA’s eSIM seminar "From specification to live products" on February 28 from 9am to 11am (South Entrance CC 1.5).

Moreover, Carsten Wengel, SVP & Head of EMEA Region at G+D Mobile Security will speak at the conference „Maintaining Consumer Trust in a Digital Economy“ on February 25 from 11am to 12:10pm (hall 4, auditorium 2).