G+D Mobile Security Launches SSD with an embedded Secure Element (eSE) to Store Critical Data

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

G+D Mobile Security launches a SSD (Solid State Drive) with an embedded Secure Element (eSE). This new product addresses the need for maximum, tamper-proof security of data stored on a SSD. With "CryptoCore SSD", sensitive and confidential data can be stored easily and with the highest level of security. The embedded Secure Element also ensures that sensitive data can only be accessed by authorized applications and people. G+D Mobile Security shows this new product as a partner of ADL Embedded Solutions in Hall1, Booth 1-554.

CryptoCore SSD stores sensitive and confidential data on a tamper-proof chip embedded in the SSD. Critical data are thus separated from conventional user data. Therefore, the risk of using "infected" non-critical data to gain access to or manipulate security-relevant data is significantly reduced, without any extra effort on the part of the user.

CryptoCore SSD is a certifiable and standardized component. Typical users and applications which will benefit from its use are for example the health sectore (i.e. doctors in private practice and hospitals), the aerospace industry, legal services such as lawyers and patent offices as well as all other security-driven industries. CryptoCore SSD is retrofit and centrally manageable and provides the ability to make regular and longtime updates of the embedded Secure Element. This leads to lower maintenance costs for IT security, the total costs of ownership are reduced while the system lifecycle is increased.

G+D Mobile Security’s CryptoCore SSD solution has a M.2 (Key B) interface commonly used in industrial applications. M.2 is a specification for internally mounted computer expansion cards and associated connectors.

CryptoCore SSD is offered with G+D’s JavaCard-based smart card operating system Sm@rtCafé Expert 7.0, which supports a wide range of crypto features such as AES, RSA, elliptic curves, and SHA 512. For increased robustness and protection against environmental influences, the modules are epoxy resin coated (black). CryptoCore SSD is compatible with MS Windows, Linux and Apple MacOS and various smartcard middleware products. Certified production in Germany ensures a high product quality.