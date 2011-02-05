Fundament Securities and “DACS” Digital Asset Custody Services Form Partnership to Provide Institutional Grade Custody Solutions for Digital Securities

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Fundament Securities, announces a strategic partnership with DACS “Digital Asset Custody Solution” a digital asset lifecycle management business. Underpinned by IBM’s highly secure enterprise platform, IBM® LinuxONE™, Fundament Securities and DACS will jointly provide an institutional-grade custody solution for Fundament’s digital securities. This custody solution will cater for high-volume professional investors such as pension funds, insurance providers, family offices and high-net worth individuals. Fundament’s growing investor-base’ digital assets are protected by advanced cybersecurity under FIPS 140-2 Level 4 certification, the highest level of certification currently achieved by commercial cryptographic Hardware Security Module (HSM) devices. To enable companies to protect their digital assets, DACS teamed up with IBM to create a one-of-a-kind cloud service built on IBM LinuxONE enterprise platform, using IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers.

DACS worked closely with IBM to create a solution designed to safeguard transactions and assets with encryption of keys in a highly secure architecture. The specific security policies have been designed to help DACS meet stringent regulatory requirements, with the flexibility and usability of a ‘best in class’ value added services platform.

After strategic investment by Bauwens Group, one of Germany’s leading real estate developers with a development volume of €6.7 billion and over 370 employees, Fundament’s first issuance is bringing institutional-grade products to public blockchain ecosystems such as Ethereum and thereby to millions of retail investors worldwide.

In July, Fundament received approval from the German Financial Market Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for the country’s first tokenized real estate bond, with an issue volume of €250 million.