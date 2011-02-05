Fujitsu launches “Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS),” delivering customers access to world-leading computing technologies via the public cloud

April 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Fujitsu announce the launch of its new service portfolio "Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS)" to accelerate digital transformation (DX) and empower customers globally by offering access to some of the world’s most advanced computing technologies via the cloud for commercial use.

The new service encompasses advanced computing resources like Fujitsu’s quantum-inspired Digital Annealer technology, the computing technology at the heart of the world’s fastest supercomputer, Fugaku, and software applications that allow a wide range of users to solve problems with AI and machine learning. Fujitsu will begin delivery of these new services to the Japanese market starting in October 2022 with a global rollout to international regions including Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas to follow.

As the first step, Fujitsu will begin preorders for “Fujitsu Cloud Service HPC,” which offers the computing power of the “Fujitsu Supercomputer PRIMEHPC FX1000,” which shares the same CPU at the heart of the supercomputer Fugaku. Fujitsu will begin sales of the service for the general public and organizations in Japan starting April 6, 2022, with delivery to commence from October. In the months ahead, Fujitsu will further add services for its Digital Annealer technology and AI cloud services to its service lineup in order to provide further value-added services that seamlessly integrate various solutions.

Vivek Mahajan, Chief Technology Officer (Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP) Fujitsu Limited, comments: “CaaS will provide customers with seamless access to services on the public cloud to meet rapidly increasing computing demands, leveraging Fujitsu’s world-leading advanced computing technologies. In the future, we look to further expand the portfolio with access to technologies like quantum computing. This move marks an important milestone toward democratizing high-performance and quantum computing and will play an important role in the achievement of Fujitsu’s Purpose: ‘to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation.’”

To realize the vision of a more sustainable world embodied by its global business brand “FUJITSU Uvance,” Fujitsu will draw on CaaS to promote the commercial use of a range of advanced computing technologies, which have until the present been largely limited to applications in an academic context due in part to prohibitively high investment costs and implementation and operational loads.

Fujitsu anticipates that CaaS will contribute to solving societal issues, as well as persistent challenges in a wide range of industries, including finance, manufacturing, distribution, logistics, disaster prevention (including earthquake and tsunami prediction), and medical fields such as drug discovery and gene therapy.