Fujitsu introduces a new of PRIMERGY servers

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Fujitsu introduces a new line-up of mono socket PRIMERGY servers, providing versatile office solutions for small and mid-size businesses for less than the price of a high-end smartphone. The most-powerful ever PRIMERGY single-socket line-up includes silent-running models small enough to fit on a bookshelf, ideally suited to powering office and industry-specific applications in small and branch offices and in a data center environment.

A full system refresh and processor upgrade brings a new lease of life to the fourth-generation1 PRIMERGY single-socket servers featuring the new Intel® Xeon® E-2100 processor, available as rack (PRIMERGY RX1330) and tower models (PRIMERGY TX1320 and TX1330). One of the most-loved features of these mono socket servers is their flexibility in configuration, helping ensure a perfect fit with their environment, while also keeping prices competitive.

PRIMERGY servers provide a foundation for digital transformation by enabling faster data transfers, powered by the Intel Xeon E-2100 processor with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0. The new models deliver more storage capacity and efficiency for a range of use cases, including virtualized multi-app environments, collaboration and online meeting solutions, and for processing and consolidating large datasets, for example enabling an online shop to leverage predictive analytics and help boost sales.

The optimally expandable Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY TX1330 M42 is the perfect tower server for small and medium-sized businesses, providing the security and convenience of centralized data storage. Supporting a wide range of business applications, it powers office and collaboration applications such as file/print and email to running ERP, web services and centralized databases. Multiple reliability features ease the burden on administrators and ensure data protection. These include features such as redundant power supplies and fans and effective software server management via the Fujitsu integrated Remote Management Controller (iRMC S5) or Fujitsu ServerView.

For customers requiring a powerful and highly reliable server in environments where space is limited, Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY TX1320 M43 packs the performance of a full-fledged server into an ultra compact tower chassis the size of an A4 ringbinder. This model can easily fit on a desk, under a retail counter or can be tucked away out of sight on a shelf, where its silent operation and reduced heat output makes it the perfect choice for customer-facing environments. It can also handle demanding low-latency applications requiring high-speed storage access – such as virtualized messaging or CRM applications – and offers cost-effective storage with backup capability.

Fujitsu has also given the single-socket rack server PRIMERGY RX1330 M44 a performance boost. Best suited for small and medium businesses, the PRIMERGY RX1330 M4 provides a cost-efficient foundation for file, infrastructure, communication and collaboration workloads. The Intel Xeon E processor’s support for faster memory enables increased processing capabilities. High bandwidth storage options for low latency help accelerate performance for more complex and industry-specific workloads demanding higher I/O, such as media streaming, caching, web hosting and virtualization. Additionally, expansion options provide room for future scalability.

All the new servers offer optional Fujitsu Cool-safe Advanced Thermal Design. This means they can operate at higher ambient temperatures, helping reduce system cooling costs and lower operating noise.

Pricing and availability

The latest Fujitsu server PRIMERGY TX1320 M4, TX1330 M4 and RX1330 M4 models can already be ordered, and will be available from November 28, 2018, directly from Fujitsu and through SELECT channel partners. Pricing varies by configuration, starting from EUR 990,00 (List Price Germany PRIMERGY TX1320 M4).