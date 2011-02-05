Fujitsu introduces ETERNUS Snapshot Manager

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Fujitsu introduces the latest version of Fujitsu ETERNUS Snapshot Manager (ESM). This feature-rich and efficient software enables near-instant disaster recovery and reliable business continuity through array-based snapshot and data replication of Fujitsu ETERNUS storage systems.

ESM provides peace of mind for organizations of all sizes, through creating and cataloging an unlimited number of application-consistent snapshots of running Fujitsu storage systems. The software supports the all-new Fujitsu ETERNUS AF all-flash, ETERNUS DX hybrid systems and ETERNUS Storage Cluster configurations with deep application and virtual machine integration, and is accessible through an intuitive user interface that runs without the need for scripting.

The new version adds disaster-resilience to data protection by enabling i to replicate array-based snapshots to a second ETERNUS system. These snapshots can be stored on all-flash or hybrid systems, and the process can run either manually, or automatically when using an ETERNUS Storage Cluster[1]. Recovery capabilities become more granular thanks to the creation of more frequent, more current copies of production data. The system also provides guaranteed business continuity thanks to automatic transparent failover in Fujitsu ETERNUS Storage Cluster configurations.

Using a single Fujitsu ESM console to centralize and automate the management of application-aware, ‘quick-fire’ snapshots helps organizations simplify disaster recovery and can considerably speed up the restoration of data across physical, virtual and hyper-converged environments. This minimizes system downtime and meets the most stringent business requirements, as well as dramatically reducing the amount of data lost in the case of an unexpected system failure. IDC research shows that nearly a quarter of organizations have suffered unrecoverable data loss within the past three years. The repercussions can be particularly catastrophic for small businesses, as Gartner reports that seven out of ten small firms that experience a major data loss go out of business within a year.

Thanks to simple, array-based licensing, Fujitsu ESM can be used to manage any number of snapshots, with no capacity limit, as the solution is flexible and intended to scale in line with changing backup requirements. Fujitsu ESM software also provides a cost-efficient approach for snapshot-based backup to disk, when combined with the Fujitsu ETERNUS CS200c backup appliance.

Pricing and availability

Fujitsu ETERNUS Snapshot Manager is available immediately in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. Licenses can be purchased directly from Fujitsu and via Fujitsu’s distribution partners. Pricing varies by configuration, starting at 5750€ list price.

[1] ETERNUS cluster enables a transparent failover from one storage system to another should one array fail.