Fujitsu comments on the news that Firefox takes a big step towards eliminating passwords

May 2018 by Jhelanie Ahmed, Palm Secure Technical Specialist, Fujitsu UK

“As cybercriminals become more sophisticated, passwords and PIN numbers are fast becoming a thing of the past and are no longer fit for purpose. Because they can be copied, stolen, guessed and shared easily, normally as a result of poor password management practices – businesses should consider using biometrics – whether it’s facial, voice, iris, palm or fingerprint – for an additional layer of protection for employees, customers and wider organisations. Thanks to biometrics, customers and businesses alike have a far more secure choice of authentication and verification. But where biometric solutions were once deemed futuristic and unsafe, it is now commonly accepted that neither using a combination of symbols, numbers and letters nor changing passwords periodically can keep accounts safe from cyber threats.

“In an era where most of the major data breaches have been predominantly the result of passwords being compromised, more needs to be done to ensure personal data is properly protected with more effective security systems. As the number of these threats continue to increase exponentially, no businesses can afford for cyber-security not to be a key priority. While we don’t expect biometric adoption to happen overnight, many organisations looking to digitally transform will find themselves needing to revaluate their current systems and invest in a more efficient, effective and secure identity recognition system if they are to enhance the security and protection of their businesses and users.”