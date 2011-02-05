Fujitsu comments on new report which reveals worldwide cybersecurity skills gap is at 3M

October 2018 by Rob Norris, Vice President of Enterprise and Cyber Security, Fujitsu

A new report by non-profit association (ISC)² has revealed that the worldwide cyber security skills gap currently stands at almost three million, exposing a serious shortage of talent working in the IT security sector.

In case you’re looking for commentary, Rob Norris, Vice President of Enterprise and Cyber Security, Fujitsu has shared his thoughts on the following:

“In a world of connected devices, and increasingly AI and machine learning, the security landscape is seeing exponential growth with attack techniques and sectors changing at an alarming rate. In light of the ever increasing volume and sophistication of attacks it is especially important that we do more to help the next generation of students better understand the positive impact that cybersecurity knowledge can have on their lives and future careers.

“It is evident that there is currently a shortage of talent in the cybersecurity industry, which we are struggling to circumvent. All organisations – private and public – are pivotal in closing the cybersecurity skills gap, ensuring our children are fully equipped for facing future inevitabilities. And with our latest report revealing that a fifth of the UK public believe cybercrime and hacking are the biggest challenges facing the UK today, this report gives us more of an incentive to ensure we do more to identify and nurture the cyber experts of the future.

“In fact, it is something we’re invested in addressing – as we recognise the importance of empowering the individuals who will be key in fighting cybercriminals in the future, last month we announced the launch of the University Technology College Cyber Security Group which looks to ensure that we – and other private organisations – are doing our best to develop the right cyber skills to adequately protect the UK from future cyber threats and attacks.”