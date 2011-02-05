Fujitsu comment: report finds data breach surges by 75% as firms obey new rules

September 2018 by Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Head Continuity & Resilience at Fujitsu UK & Ireland

The majority of the breaches were down to human error rather than hackers, according to analysis by Kroll, with hundreds of the reports being the result of incorrectly addressed emails and letters, lost paperwork and a failure to redact data.

“This latest report from Kroll makes one thing clear: data braches can be caused by more than just a cyber-attack or criminal activity. After all, people are the first line of defence, and with breaches often the result of accidental or deliberate human error, which can often happen as a result of lack of understanding or enforced policies, it’s imperative that businesses help make users the strongest link, not the weakest. This needs to go beyond just providing users with security and privacy training and awareness, there also needs to be mechanisms in place to identify and prevent internal data leakages from occurring.

“Fortunately, automation is helping organisations to detect and respond to changes and adapt policies to protect people and to enable them to be compliant. Not only this, but automation can help organisations react quicker and respond to a breach should it happen. They can do it proactively, report it in a timely and compliant way, and ensure they take control of events, rather than the other way around. “To be truly effective when it comes to protecting personal data requires a mix of people, processes and technologies: all of which have to be carefully aligned so that everything fits together properly. At the end of the day, security alone cannot stop a breach, it requires a cultural shift to embed data governance throughout an organisation.”