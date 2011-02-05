Fujitsu comment on report which finds AI considered ’silver bullet’ for cyber security challenges

August 2018 by Paul McEvatt, senior threat intelligence manager at Fujitsu EMEIA

The hype, ESET says, is causing confusion among IT teams and could be putting organizations at greater risk of falling victim to cybercrime.

New research from global cybersecurity firm ESET has revealed that the recent hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is deceiving three in four IT decision makers (75%) into believing the technologies are the silver bullet to solving their cybersecurity challenges.

“With breaches and attacks hitting our headlines almost on a daily basis, solving the cybersecurity challenge isn’t as simple as implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning (ML) and expecting it to keep an organisation protected, not least because of the relative immaturity of these approaches in the cyber domain. The velocity and complexity of the security landscape means a one-size-fits-all approach is likely to put organisations at even greater risk of a breach or an attack. It isn’t a silver bullet.

“Although no organisation can be totally safe from threats, business leaders need to take into consideration multiple factors when seeking to protect the wider business, employees and customers. Attackers continue to find innovative ways to breach network perimeters, so complementing employee training and awareness with continued investment in technical and security controls is paramount.

“In order for organisations to remain on the front foot for proactively identifying and managing threats, they need to be continuously horizon scanning and looking at the most effective methods for protecting against attacks and breaches.

“Cybercrime doesn’t have to be an inevitability, however, the way in which we prepare for it will make the difference.”