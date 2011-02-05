Fujitsu comment on news Goldman Sachs enlists staff for cyber security war games

June 2018 by Sarah Armstrong-Smith, ‎Head Continuity & Resilience at Fujitsu UK & Ireland

As you might have seen, Goldman Sachs is turning to cyber security war games to make sure its 8,000 technology staff are up to speed on the hacks and viruses that could delete bank data, compromise privacy or otherwise threaten vital operations.

“With our latest report revealing that a fifth of the UK public believe cybercrime and hacking are the biggest challenges facing the UK today, all organisations have an obligation to make data protection as much of a priority as the public, who are regularly asked to hand over financial and other personal data. The good news is that, for the majority of organisations, cybersecurity is a priority, but the reality is that many still struggle to put in place the right measures to safeguard employees, customers and the broader business against attacks.

“Because even the best-run company could suffer from a hack or data breach, more should be taking a leaf out of Goldman Sachs’ book. With employees on the front line of the cybersecurity battle, improving user awareness and training is an essential way for organisations to remain on the front foot by proactively identifying and managing threats instead of waiting for breaches to happen.

“Whilst employee training is of course a great start, organisations should take this a step further by implementing and testing a robust business continuity and crisis management plan which should include how to respond to such incidents, with the ability to quickly restore any affected data and services with minimal impact to operations. Indeed, combining vulnerability management with cyber threat intelligence is a great opportunity for protecting the corporate environment

“Cybercrime is not a probability, it is an inevitability. And it will be the way in which organisations prepare for it, that can make all the difference.”