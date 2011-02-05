Fujitsu comment on £300m purpose-built court to fight against cybercrime

July 2018 by Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Head Continuity & Resilience at Fujitsu UK & Ireland

This morning it was announced that a new multimillion-pound court is to be set up to tackle cybercrime and fraud, with the hope of boosting the country’s status as a global legal centre, the lord chancellor said last night.

In response to this, Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Head Continuity & Resilience at Fujitsu UK & Ireland explains why this is an important step in proactively protecting the nation against looming cyber-attacks:

“Today’s news is a positive step if the Government is to keep pace with the increasing threat of cybercrime.

“Organisations and the Government have an obligation to collaborate to make cyber security as much of a priority as the public, who are regularly asked to hand over financial and other personal data. After all, cybercrime is not a probability, it is an inevitability. And it will be the way in which the UK prepares for it, however, that can make all the difference.

“As we have seen in the past year, cyber-attacks can set out to completely paralyse organisations, creating havoc and resulting in a complete shutdown of services. Cybercriminals are becoming increasingly bold, finding new and creative ways to reveal or steal compromising sensitive financial and personal data.

“That’s why it is promising to see new Government measures put in place to protect the nation from cybercrime”