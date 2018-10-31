Fujitsu comment on Gov security online programme for teens

November 2018 by Rob Norris, Vice President of Enterprise and Cyber Security, Fujitsu

the government has announced that an online programme designed to inspire teenagers to think about a career in cyber security will continue for a second year after a successful pilot across England.

“In a world of connected devices, and increasingly AI and machine learning, the security landscape is seeing exponential growth with attack techniques and sectors changing at an alarming rate. In light of the ever increasing volume and sophistication of attacks it is especially important that we do more to help the next generation of students better understand the positive impact that cybersecurity knowledge can have on their lives and future careers.

“It is evident that there is currently a shortage of talent in the cybersecurity industry. All organisations – private and public – are pivotal in closing the cybersecurity skills gap, ensuring that future generations are fully equipped for facing future inevitabilities. And with our latest report revealing that a fifth of the UK public believe cybercrime and hacking are the biggest challenges facing the UK today, this report gives us more of an incentive to ensure we do more to identify and nurture the cyber experts of the future.

“In fact, it is something we’re also invested in addressing – as we recognise the importance of empowering the individuals who will be key in fighting cybercriminals in the future, last month we announced the launch of the University Technology College Cyber Security Group which looks to ensure that we – and other private organisations – are doing our best to develop the right cyber skills to adequately protect the UK from future cyber threats and attacks.”