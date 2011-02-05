Fujitsu VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security comment on Teens tackle cyber security programme

August 2018 by Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security, Fujitsu EMEIA

‘cyber experts of the future were given a unique glimpse inside the world of digital security during a four-day programme designed to encourage young people into the industry’.

“This is a hugely positive move and will be invaluable as the country looks to identify and nurture the experts of the future to defend the UK from attacks. With our latest report revealing that a fifth of the UK public believe cybercrime and hacking are the biggest challenges facing the UK today, the nation has an obligation to make data protection as much of a priority as the public, who are regularly asked to hand over financial and other personal data.

“In a world of connected devices and, in future, more and more AI and machine learning, ensuring we give future generations the skills to protect data is vital and it comes at a key time. In light of recent attacks it is especially important that we, as a nation, do more to help the next generation understand the positive impact this knowledge will have on their lives and future careers.

“All organisations – private and public – are pivotal in closing the cybersecurity skills gap, ensuring our children are fully equipped for facing future inevitabilities. We are fast progressing towards a ‘digital first’ nation and we need to ensure we are investing at the very beginning of the digital journey and developing the right skills to support the future digital economy.”

For context, Fujitsu is working very closely with a number of University Technical colleges in the UK to get them up to speed on Cyber, including helping and investing in the Cyber Security hub at SGS Berkeley Green – which looks to encourage more students to develop their cybersecurity capabilities.