Fujitsu Prepares Organizations for Cyber-Attacks with New Security Incident Response Management Service

The Fujitsu Security Incident Response Management service is a fixed-price, fixed-scope check of an organization’s ability to prepare for, handle, mitigate and learn from security incidents. This includes readiness for breaches only recognized after weeks or even years, which according to industry studies1 happens in one-third of cases. While some attacks, such as ransomware, are designed to be noticed quickly, others still have an average ‘dwell time’ from breach to identification of 106 days1.

Despite the threat to business continuity that is posed by security breaches and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks – which can knock an entire organization offline – many businesses are still unaware of the full extent of the cyber-risks they face and are underprepared to cope. This absence of readiness is reflected by many companies lacking a robust security strategy for dealing with cyber threats, with many incident management processes being mostly manual and implemented on an ad-hoc basis.

Based on more than 40 years’ experience2 in providing security and data center operations in highly secure public, private and military environments, Fujitsu’s new assessment service enables organizations to understand their maturity and ability to both recognize and respond to cyber-security incidents. This provides enhanced protection for organizations’ data assets and reputation while also helping contain costs and bolstering often scarce in-house cyber-security expertise.

The new service also helps organizations understand the further steps needed to improve the resilience and assurance of their business continuity contingency plan, outlining verified and demonstrable competence to recover from incidents quickly and completely. Organizations with a robust strategy in place for detecting and responding to cyber-attacks can also benefit from higher stakeholder confidence, and financial benefits through a reduced risk profile.

Fujitsu is providing its Security Incident Response Management service via a standards-based assessment in line with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-61 Revision 2 guidelines for computer security incident handling3. The service checks an organization’s cyber-security principles, processes, procedures, availability of documentation and tools, to assess readiness for attacks, indicate areas for improvement and provide clear recommendations for necessary remedial actions to improve security incident response processes.

Pricing and availability

The Fujitsu Security Incident Response Management service is available immediately to customers in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, directly from Fujitsu. Pricing varies according to country. Further information is available online.

Notes to editors

