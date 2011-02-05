Fujitsu Opens Connected Retail Experience Center in Dublin

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Center showcases array of omni-channel solutions enabling retailers to increase in-store productivity, improve customer experiences and expand customer base while also capping costs Live showcase of 13 innovative technologies helps retailers and hospitality providers explore the future of the brick-and-mortar store and see how to stay ahead of the competition Retailers can experience an end-to-end experience, including all-in-one point of services devices, connected fitting rooms, audience detection and measurement tools

Fujitsu today announces the opening of a Connected Retail Experience Center in Dublin, Ireland. The center is focused on enabling retail and hospitality customers to increase in-store productivity, improve customer experiences and expand customer bases, while reducing costs. A live showcase of 13 innovative technologies invites retailers and hospitality providers to explore ways of staying ahead of the competition by exploring future possibilities for brick-and-mortar stores.

With competition for customers at an all-time high, and omni-channel shopping opportunities available to consumers, retailers today must continually innovate and optimize to stay ahead of the market. Customers are becoming less loyal to individual stores and undertaking more research online before making a purchasing decision. Consequently, retailers are under pressure to deliver seamless customer experiences across all interactions and create on and offline shopping environments that are both enjoyable and beneficial for shoppers and profitable for retailers.

Fujitsu’s Connected Retail Experience Center – open by appointment to retailers and hospitality providers – showcases omni-channel solutions that offer new ways to serve customers, by optimizing everything from product placement, customer tracking, analytics, online purchasing and support.

Located at the Fujitsu Ireland offices in Dublin, the center demonstrates 13 technology solutions that span the end-to-end retail experience, including all-in-one point of services devices, connected fitting rooms, audience detection and measurement tools, plus the use of Fujitsu’s PalmSecure biometric technology to control and track employee access to systems. Fujitsu chose to locate its Connected Retail Experience Center in Dublin due to the depth and breadth of Fujitsu Ireland’s expertise in retail solutions.

Hands-on demonstrations at the experience center include Fujitsu’s TP8 all in one point of sale, a single platform supporting multiple in-store touch points to provide retailers with fast, easy customer transactions while helping reduce cost. Also showcased are integrated audience measurement analytics and reporting systems that capture audience characteristics in real time to tailor offerings, while helping boost in-store sales by providing insights into the levels of audience engagement. Visitors can also test facial recognition technology to send targeted advertising to visitors’ mobile devices while they are in-store.