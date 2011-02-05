Fujitsu Enhances Global Security for Marine Contractor Van Oord to Unlock New Business Opportunities

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Fujitsu today announces a new three-year contract with international marine contractor Van Oord to build enhanced security measures into its global business, enabling the company to unlock their potential through compliancy. Fujitsu is deploying a selection of managed security services for Van Oord, including Security Information and Event Management as a Service (SIEMaaS), and consulting on best practice for security controls1, to improve the cyber-security posture for Van Oord.

With the World Economic Forum reporting that cyber-attacks and data breaches are now among the top 10 global threats to business and society, with four new malware samples created every second, increasing numbers of enterprises are putting in place contingency plans to strengthen their digital systems against cyber-attacks. Aiming to achieve higher levels of security maturity and protection, Van Oord selected Fujitsu as a partner to co-create tailored cyber-security solutions. These draw on Fujitsu’s cyber-security expertise and leverage specialised business knowledge. The improved security maturity for the global business will allow Van Oord to bid for large international contracts where a certified or proven IT security is a requirement.

Headquartered in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Van Oord, which specialises in dredging, land reclamation and building offshore windfarms, is strengthening its all-round cyber-resilience as a key part of its business continuity planning. Fujitsu will implement a comprehensive portfolio of security solutions embracing security consulting and managed security solutions, including best practice on security controls. The contract includes continuous vulnerability management and Security Information and Event Management as a Service (SIEMaaS). This correlates events and information from multiple sources, and applies automated analytical techniques to expose potential risks and threats. The result is deep and broad visibility of a network’s security posture, using a technique fully compliant with regulatory requirements.

In addition, Fujitsu will create a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) dashboard for Van Oord, and implement a ServiceNow SecOps module to deliver response capabilities, based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Incident Response framework.