Fujitsu Announces New Threat 360 Assessment Service, Providing Comprehensive Visibility of Cyber Security Risks

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Fujitsu announces the launch of Threat 360, a new Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) assessment service to help organisations identify and address security vulnerabilities that could be exploited with malicious intent.

The new Threat 360 service from Fujitsu enables companies to tighten their digital defenses against a growing number of sophisticated and targeted cyber attacks, which bring the threats of lost revenue, damaged reputation and regulatory fines. Threat 360 helps protect against malware and ransomware and mitigates data leakage and loss.

Threat 360 is an advanced CTI assessment service that probes an organisation’s security posture from both ‘inside out’ and ‘outside in’ perspectives to highlight weaknesses in holistic security policies. It includes a Passive Threat Assessment, which looks for threats based on information available on both the clear and dark web, and tracks down potentially damaging information that may be publicly available on the web – such as ‘internal only’ copies of documents and other unstructured data.

In addition, Fujitsu Threat 360 provides a Malware Assessment. Based on Cylance technology, this service conducts a thorough analysis of dormant or running threats within an organisations’ IT environment. Threat 360 is delivered across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region by Fujitsu’s world-leading Cyber Threat Intelligence team operating from an Advanced Threat Center in Warrington, UK.

Fujitsu Threat 360 assessments are conducted in three steps:

• An examination via non-intrusive methods to assess vulnerabilities and possible attack areas

• An analysis based on the clear and dark web, using commercial and open source intelligence tools

• A report detailing risk, summarised and delivered alongside evidence and solutions

Pricing and availability

Fujitsu Threat 360 services are available immediately in the EMEA region, directly from Fujitsu.