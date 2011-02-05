Friend MTS to launch ASiD 4K/UHD content protection service to deactivate illegal streams in seconds

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Friend MTS, the content and revenue protection specialist, announced that it will launch a 4K/UHD variant of its ASiD service, the most widely deployed subscriber level watermarking in the world, at the NAB 2018 show, Las Vegas (booth SU 12007 CM).

The new 4K/UHD ASiD service is designed for broadcast and OTT applications, and includes global channel monitoring coupled with fingerprint-based automatic content recognition, and watermarking for advanced subscriber identification.

The end-to-end security service connects tightly with subscriber management and social media platforms to enable illegal video streams to be deactivated within seconds.Friend MTS services are highly automated and customizable, and are ideally suited to protecting everything from live premium sports to non-live entertainment content.