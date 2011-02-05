Search
French armed forces boost their secure, high-throughput satcom capabilities with Thales technologies

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

The French defence procurement agency (DGA) has awarded Thales a major contract to design and build the ground segment for the next-generation Syracuse 4 satellite communication system for the French armed forces.

From 2023, the armed forces will benefit from interoperable communication capabilities with improved throughput, availability, threat protection and end-to-end connectivity.

This contract will enable French armed forces to meet their initial strategic capability objectives for the Scorpion vehicle programme and the Rafale combat aircraft.




