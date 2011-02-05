Fortinet is the Only Vendor with Security Capabilities to Receive SDWAN Recommended Rating in the First NSS Labs Software-Defined

Highest quality of experience for VoIP: Even under tough conditions, including environments with combinations of jitter, packet loss and latency, FortiGate SD-WAN delivered high quality of experience (QoE) for enterprise-grade voice and video applications. FortiGate SD-WAN showcased robust results for voice and video applications of 4.38 out of 4.41 and 4.26 out of 4.53, respectively.

Lowest total cost of ownership (TCO): FortiGate SD-WAN delivers the lowest TCO per Mbps (VPN throughput) among all participating vendors at a ratio of $5@749 Mbps. This is because of FortiGate SD-WAN’s custom-built security processors that rely on a new generation SOC3 (system-on-a-chip) to accelerates performance.

Native NGFW security: SD-WAN is commonly used by enterprises adopting digital transformation to provide branches with direct internet connectivity and reduce latency while accessing cloud applications. FortiGate SD-WAN with native NGFW security blocked 100 percent of evasions and achieved 99.9 percent security effectiveness, proving that the solution can successfully protect branches from advanced attacks. FortiGate SD-WAN is integrated into the Fortinet Security Fabric, providing organizations with a stronger security posture through transparent views of network security, centralized management controls, and threat intelligence sharing.

A Top Choice for Secure SD-WAN

Traditional WAN solutions are breaking under the pressure of digital transformation. Growing traffic volume from the adoption of cloud services and increasing bandwidth consumption by voice and video are creating network bottlenecks and higher costs. SD-WAN offers a compelling alternative, which is why many enterprises are embracing it. But SD-WAN doesn’t come without its challenges, including degradation in the quality of sensitive apps like video and voice, as well as difficulty managing performance and the breadth of different applications and services. Additionally, many SD-WAN solutions aren’t natively secure, with bolt-on security creating a fragmented solution model that presents security risks and inefficiencies. Fortinet’s FortiGate SD-WAN tackles the most difficult challenges of secure SD-WAN deployment and was the only NGFW security vendor to receive a “Recommended” rating in NSS Labs’ first-ever software-defined wide area networking report. Voice and video, two of the most difficult business-critical functions to prevent degradation, experienced virtually no loss of quality with FortiGate SD-WAN, even during brownout conditions. The test results also showed FortiGate SD-WAN to deliver excellent VPN performance and exceptional total cost of ownership. FortiGate SD-WAN is integrated into Fortinet’s award-winning next-generation firewall, which recently received a fifth consecutive “Recommended” rating from NSS Labs, blocking 100 percent of evasions and delivering high SSL performance. Combining high performance SD-WAN with an award-winning NGFW ensures organizations enjoy all the benefits of SD-WAN while keeping their data safe.

Organizations Around the World Deploy FortiGate SD-WAN

This announcement comes at the heels of recent customer traction showing that organizations around the world are increasingly choosing security and SD-WAN together via Fortinet’s FortiGate SD-WAN. The 2018 NSS Labs SD-WAN test results further prove that Fortinet delivers both an effective, low-cost SD-WAN solution and the right security to go with it, solidifying FortiGate SD-WAN as a compelling balance of security, performance and value.

FortiGate SD-WAN Works Within a Security Fabric Built Around NSS Labs-Recommended Solutions

Fortinet solutions consistently demonstrated superior security effectiveness, advanced features and superior performance when put to the test. Fortinet’s commitment to testing and validation has resulted in Fortinet solutions earning NSS Labs Recommended ratings across nine different group tests:

• Next-Generation Firewall

• Software-Defined Wide Area Networking

• Data Center Intrusion Prevention Systems

• Data Center Security Gateway

• Breach Prevention Systems

• Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System

• Breach Detection Systems

• Web Application Firewall

• Advanced Endpoint Protection

All of Fortinet’s NSS Labs-recommended solutions are designed to interoperate as part of a holistic security architecture through the Fortinet Security Fabric, producing a powerful, integrated end-to-end security solution across the entire attack surface.