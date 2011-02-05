Fortinet Placed Highest in Ability to Execute in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Fortinet® announced its position as a Challenger with the highest ability to execute and furthest completeness of vision in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Fortinet was also recently named by Gartner as one of the highest three vendors in worldwide market share for enterprise SD-WAN equipment by revenue for 2Q19, experiencing 234% growth in revenue quarter-over-quarter between 1Q19-2Q19 to reach $46M in 2Q19.2 Fortinet believes its placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and market share placement is largely due to its commitment to helping customers reduce WAN complexity and cost while enhacing application experience by delivering advanced security and SD-WAN functionality in a single easy-to-use offering available in an appliance or virtual machine in all six major cloud providers.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN helps customers tackle some of the biggest challenges facing WAN deployments by enabling three key use cases:

• Simplify Operations: Enterprises deploying SD-WAN often experience complexity as they try to manage disperate point-products that aren’t inherently built to work together. Fortinet delivers routing, SD-WAN and advance security in a single offering to simplify operations and allow for unified management. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN’s deep API support enables advanced analytics for network health monitoring and automates compliance reporting to meet industry regulations and security standards. Zero-touch provisioning further reduces complexity and allows customers to deploy a new branch in minutes instead of weeks. Customers can also extend the security of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to the enterprise branch via Fortinet Secure SD-Branch.

• Reduce Costs: Choosing FortiGate Secure SD-WAN allows customers to consolidate point-products into one enterprise-grade solution to significantly reduce capital costs. Augmenting MPLS with broadband reduces operational costs while a full stack of integrated security functions – including NGFW, IPS, anti-virus and anti-malware, web filtering, SSL inspection (including TLS 1.3), and sandboxing – ensures security without compromise and limits the potential costs related to a security breach.

• Enable a Cloud-Ready Branch: Customers are often challenged with poor user experience, which is often a result of backhauling traffic back to the data center, leading to ineffective connectivity to their multi-cloud environment. On-ramping branch offices and other remote locations to the cloud through Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enhances customers’ application experience and extends the cloud’s power, flexibility, and productivity gains to all users. An integrated CASB service protects SaaS applications and traffic to prevent problems related to Shadow IT and is enhanced via Fortinet’s custom-built SD-WAN ASIC to allow for faster application prioritizing and steering to further enhance user experience and accelerate cloud connectivity.