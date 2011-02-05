Forrester Names BlackBerry Cylance Consulting Strong Incident Response Performer

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

BlackBerry Cylance, a business unit of BlackBerry Limited announced that Forrester Research has selected the company as a strong performer in the recent Forrester Wave report covering cybersecurity incident response (IR) services. The global report highlights the BlackBerry Cylance consulting team’s well-defined processes to ensure effective incident response.

The Forrester Wave report is an in-depth assessment of 15 of the most significant cybersecurity IR services vendors across 11 criteria. BlackBerry Cylance Consulting achieved the highest possible score for incident response, supporting products and services, average hours per response, and industrial control systems (ICS).

The Wave report noted that Cylance Consulting will now have greater reach as a result of its recent acquisition by BlackBerry and recognized the company’s wide range of products and services that include established partnerships with law firms and insurance organizations—two industries with significant investments in IR services.

The BlackBerry Cylance consulting team taps BlackBerry Cylance’s industry-leading native AI platform for incident response services that mitigate security breaches around the world. The company’s methodologies provide faster and more accurate results to ensure incidents are fully remediated and threats are quickly removed from the environment with minimal business interruption.

“BlackBerry Cylance Consulting is one of the few vendors listed in the Forrester Wave that uses its own products,” said Sasi Murthy, vice president of product marketing at BlackBerry Cylance. “Unlike services or consulting firms that leverage third-party tools, we are intimately familiar with BlackBerry Cylance’s award-winning approach for assessing vulnerabilities, resolving security breaches, and establishing a prevention-first approach that allow our customers to prevent future attacks and maintain business continuity”

The Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Incident Response (IR) Services Q1 2019 is available.