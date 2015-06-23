ForeScout Acquires SecurityMatters

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. announced it has acquired SecurityMatters, a global leader in operational technology (OT) network protection, for approximately $113 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. The acquisition will bolster ForeScout’s global leadership position in agentless device visibility and control across the extended enterprise with expanded capabilities and advanced features to secure OT and industrial environments.

The convergence of IT and OT is driving a rapid rise of interconnectivity and introducing new risks for enterprises as OT networks may no longer be physically segregated from the IT network. Recent cyberattacks, such as WannaCry, NotPetya and Triton, demonstrated how vulnerable OT networks can result in significant business disruption and financial loss. According to Forrester research, 79 percent of organizations with a SCADA/ICS network have suffered a breach in the past 24 months.

Founded in 2009, SecurityMatters provides organizations with device visibility, continuous network monitoring, and threat and anomaly detection specific to operational technology and industrial environments using passive collection techniques that don’t impact operations. Its solution protects networks from the widest range of threats utilizing patented technology and with a library of over 1600 ICS-specific threat indicators.

ForeScout’s acquisition of SecurityMatters will enable its vision to:

Provide deeper visibility into OT and ICS environments. SecurityMatters’ passive network monitoring and protocol analysis combined with ForeScout’s leading visibility platform will enable device discovery, classification and assessment for the full spectrum of devices across IT and OT.

Deliver end-to-end OT risk awareness and compliance management. Merging SecurityMatters’ passive assessment capabilities with ForeScout’s passive and active inspection for Windows, Linux and all other IT/IoT devices, will allow security teams to have a complete view of their risk profile and compliance state for the entirety of their OT environments for the first time.

Enable dynamic network segmentation across the entire enterprise. By identifying and classifying OT network traffic, SecurityMatters will help ForeScout extend its segmentation and policy orchestration vision to OT devices and networks.

Automate rapid detection and incident response for OT. Improve threat response by leveraging SecurityMatters’ detection engine for ICS-specific threat indicators and behavioral anomalies in conjunction with ForeScout’s contextual understanding of IT layers, and ability to orchestrate remediation through its vast technology partner ecosystem.