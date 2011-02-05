Flexi-Fi to use cutting-edge Mitek technology to fast-track credit applications

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Flexi-Fi, Ireland’s premier retail payments provider, is delighted to announce their new partnership with Mitek, a specialize in mobile capture and digital identity verification software solutions.

Flexi-Fi will use Mitek’s Mobile Verify® as part of its customer application process to make access to funding more secure, faster and affordable for its customers – whatever their needs may be.

For more than 10 years, Flexi-Fi products have positively impacted the lives of its customers, who often borrow to pay for professional degrees, dental treatments or to renovate their homes.

Mobile Verify’s ability to prove the authenticity of a user’s ID document is helping the Flexi-Fi credit assessment team make decisions in seconds and with more confidence thereby lowering the risk of re-payment default. This is expected to result in an increase in daily applications which is welcome news to retailers. The technology will also keep Flexi-Fi’s partners – including Harvey Norman, Homebase and Compu b in compliance and ensure data privacy.

Flexi-Fi offers a simple way to pay for purchases with multiple retailers. Mitek’s technology helps protect Flexi-Fi’s customers from identity fraud losses and fight against account takeovers, all while dramatically improving the customer journey.