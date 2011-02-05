Flexera and KPMG Expand Alliance to Keep Open Source Software Clean and Safe

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

FlexNet Code Insight, Flexera’s next-generation open source security and compliance platform, is now the technology behind KPMG’s software composition analysis offering, which helps clients detect open source licence compliance risk and security vulnerabilities.

New KPMG Service Uncovers OSS Risks

KPMG’s new software composition analysis, featuring Flexera’s FlexNet Code Insight, helps suppliers and buyers of software and Internet of Things solutions uncover OSS risks through regular monitoring that reviews software developed, used and distributed by an organization. The service results in a detailed Software Bill of Materials (BOM) that defines the organization’s OSS footprint, vulnerabilities that need to be patched and licensing risks that require action. Fast, high-level scans can be performed to identify critical problems, and deeper scans and analysis are available on high-risk code. The analysis also helps companies navigating technical due diligence because of a pending merger or acquisition.