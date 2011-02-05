Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Flexera and KPMG Expand Alliance to Keep Open Source Software Clean and Safe

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Flexera announced an expanded strategic alliance to help development, legal and security teams with open source licence and security management.

FlexNet Code Insight, Flexera’s next-generation open source security and compliance platform, is now the technology behind KPMG’s software composition analysis offering, which helps clients detect open source licence compliance risk and security vulnerabilities.

New KPMG Service Uncovers OSS Risks

KPMG’s new software composition analysis, featuring Flexera’s FlexNet Code Insight, helps suppliers and buyers of software and Internet of Things solutions uncover OSS risks through regular monitoring that reviews software developed, used and distributed by an organization. The service results in a detailed Software Bill of Materials (BOM) that defines the organization’s OSS footprint, vulnerabilities that need to be patched and licensing risks that require action. Fast, high-level scans can be performed to identify critical problems, and deeper scans and analysis are available on high-risk code. The analysis also helps companies navigating technical due diligence because of a pending merger or acquisition.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 