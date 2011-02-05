Flexera Launches Vendor Patch Module for Software Vulnerability Manager

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

The number of constant exploits, attacks and other software vulnerabilities has become unmanageable, and attempts to keep up can be overwhelming. Flexera Software Vulnerability Manager (SVM) was designed to identify these vulnerabilities and help prioritise remediation efforts. With the new Vendor Patch Module, organisations are able to take advantage of these insights and mitigate them more quickly, by using the most comprehensive patch coverage on the market — with more than 1,000 out-of-the-box patches. Additionally, the Vendor Patch Module delivers details to help companies more easily create more than 1,000 additional patches.

A mature vulnerability management process means companies know what vulnerable software exists in their environment, and how serious a threat it may represent to their organisation. Such insights are critical to effective prioritisation. SVM provides this, and with the new Vendor Patch Module, companies can act quickly by leveraging Flexera’s exhaustive repository of third-party patch data.