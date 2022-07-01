Search
Fingerprints and Mswipe Collaborate to Bring Contactless Biometric Payment Card to Fintech Industry in India

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB and Mswipe, one of India’s leading end-to-end digital enablers for SMEs, will collaborate and bring biometric debit and credit cards to India, targeting 940 million active payment card customers. Fingerprints’ proven biometric technology, along with Mswipe, who is India’s largest independent mobile POS merchant acquirer and network provider, will target around 100,000 existing customers. The collaboration will feature Fingerprints’ T-Shape® module and software platform.

World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) and Transcorp, a 27-year-old Reserve Bank of India-regulated Prepaid Instruments license holder, collaborate to bring cutting-edge biometric technology to India. Transcorp has pioneered and democratized co-branded cards in India for fintechs and has a varied and broad portfolio of B2B partners. The biometric cards to be launched will feature Fingerprints’ T-Shape module®, which is tailored to be integrated in biometric payment cards using standard automated manufacturing processes.




