Fingerprints and Mswipe Collaborate to Bring Contactless Biometric Payment Card to Fintech Industry in India

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB and Mswipe, one of India’s leading end-to-end digital enablers for SMEs, will collaborate and bring biometric debit and credit cards to India, targeting 940 million active payment card customers. Fingerprints’ proven biometric technology, along with Mswipe, who is India’s largest independent mobile POS merchant acquirer and network provider, will target around 100,000 existing customers. The collaboration will feature Fingerprints’ T-Shape® module and software platform.