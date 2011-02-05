Fingerprints™ launches a unique fingerprint authentication module, FPC BM-Lite

The FPC BM-Lite module is a seamless, standalone biometric system, compact and easy to integrate, developed to minimize time to market. The all-in-one module contains all of the components you need – hardware, software and algorithm – and is ready to be integrated out of the box. With proven biometric performance and small footprint, it can be applied in new devices and applications where a secure and smooth way to authenticate users is desired. It has best-in-class power consumption and comes with unique features for an excellent everyday user experience. Additionally, with the built-in processor, all biometric calculations can be done in a fraction of a second.

With brilliant ideas out there, and Fingerprints’ long expertise within biometrics, we are excited to enable innovations and fuel biometrics to grow into new sectors.