De la Théorie à la pratique











Fingerprints™ launches a unique fingerprint authentication module, FPC BM-Lite

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards (Fingerprints™) announces the launch of a unique fingerprint authentication module, FPC BM-Lite, specifically designed for physical and logical access devices and applications such as residential, smart door locks, padlocks, cabinet locks, FIDO tokens, crypto wallets and more.

The FPC BM-Lite module is a seamless, standalone biometric system, compact and easy to integrate, developed to minimize time to market. The all-in-one module contains all of the components you need – hardware, software and algorithm – and is ready to be integrated out of the box. With proven biometric performance and small footprint, it can be applied in new devices and applications where a secure and smooth way to authenticate users is desired. It has best-in-class power consumption and comes with unique features for an excellent everyday user experience. Additionally, with the built-in processor, all biometric calculations can be done in a fraction of a second.

With brilliant ideas out there, and Fingerprints’ long expertise within biometrics, we are excited to enable innovations and fuel biometrics to grow into new sectors.




