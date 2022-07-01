Fingerprints’ Shaping the Future of Payments, Supporting Two Additional Commercial Launches of Biometric Payment Cards in the MENA Region

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) is honored to share that its technology will be used and be a part of at least two new commercial biometric payment card launches in Morocco, announced by two of Morocco’s largest banks. Late last year, Fingerprints communicated that its biometric solution is used in a biometric payment card launch in Jordan. The two additional launches solidify Fingerprints’ leading position within this growing market.