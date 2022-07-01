Fingerprints’ Shaping the Future of Payments, Supporting Two Additional Commercial Launches of Biometric Payment Cards in the MENA Region
April 2022 by Marc Jacob
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) is honored to share that its technology will be used and be a part of at least two new commercial biometric payment card launches in Morocco, announced by two of Morocco’s largest banks. Late last year, Fingerprints communicated that its biometric solution is used in a biometric payment card launch in Jordan. The two additional launches solidify Fingerprints’ leading position within this growing market.
“Fingerprint sensors for biometric payment cards represent a large market potential for Fingerprints, and once again Fingerprints and its certified technology is proving readiness for mass market with its robust products, user experience, innovative and secure features. We see high activity among our customers and partners in the MENA region and with these launches we are accelerating biometric payment card adoption in the MENA region. We will bring consumers the trust and experience needed for contactless payments. I look forward for us announcing more launches in the near future,” says Michel Roig, President of Payments & Access at Fingerprints.
