Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

FTI Consulting selects SentinelOne to accelerate incident response and enhance cyber readiness services across global customer portfolio

April 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Leading provider of cyber risk management and complex investigations for global organisations selects SentinelOne XDR

SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, has announced a strategic alliance with FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm. FTI Consulting strengthens its cybersecurity offering with SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to proactively manage cyber risks and threats, accelerate incident response, and efficiently conduct investigations for its global customer portfolio.

FTI Consulting’s global team of cybersecurity experts have extensive backgrounds in conducting complex cyber incident investigations. With decades of experience at the highest levels of law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and global private-sector institutions, FTI Consulting is trusted for industry-leading, end-to-end cybersecurity services. FTI Consulting deploys SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform and Storyline Active Response (STAR) technology in incident response cases to expedite response times and mitigate cyber risk.

SentinelOne’s AI-powered technology provides threat mitigation, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities – each delivered without human effort. This significantly speeds response times for FTI Consulting’s front-line experts.




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 