FTI Consulting selects SentinelOne to accelerate incident response and enhance cyber readiness services across global customer portfolio

April 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, has announced a strategic alliance with FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm. FTI Consulting strengthens its cybersecurity offering with SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to proactively manage cyber risks and threats, accelerate incident response, and efficiently conduct investigations for its global customer portfolio.

FTI Consulting’s global team of cybersecurity experts have extensive backgrounds in conducting complex cyber incident investigations. With decades of experience at the highest levels of law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and global private-sector institutions, FTI Consulting is trusted for industry-leading, end-to-end cybersecurity services. FTI Consulting deploys SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform and Storyline Active Response (STAR) technology in incident response cases to expedite response times and mitigate cyber risk.

SentinelOne’s AI-powered technology provides threat mitigation, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities – each delivered without human effort. This significantly speeds response times for FTI Consulting’s front-line experts.