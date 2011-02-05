FRANCE DATACENTER / GIMÉLEC: WHAT FRANCE’S DATA CENTRE SECTOR CAN DO FOR YOU ILLUSTRATED IN A SERIES OF DOCUMENTS AND 2 VIDEOS

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Through their partnership, France Datacenter and Gimélec have released two series of documents and two short instructional videos to increase awareness of the data centre industry and showcase its role in drawing up an ambitious digital economy policy.

The first series of documents and video (in French) remind us how digital technology has revolutionised the way we do things, as individuals (with our use of connected devices skyrocketing), in business (with the process of digital transformation under way), and in central and local government (notably through the smart city concept). It is a little-known fact that data centres, which provide secure storage for all the data generated by these activities, have become the de facto foundation stone of the digital industries and essential to their continued growth. These new ’21st-century factories’ will play their part in the public consultation on innovation, the digital sector’s energy footprint, and data security.

The second series of documents and video (in English), distributed in association with Business France, explains the advantages of France and promotes the country with a view to attracting foreign investors and encouraging the construction of data centres around the country. The ideal location, a temperate climate, high-quality yet low-cost energy, an extensive network of businesses in Paris and the various regions, attractive real estate and a high-level skills base: these are the main advantages of our sector, one of the most competitive in Europe.

At a time when the French government is actively promoting foreign investment through the #ChooseFrance initiative, the players in the data centre sector are pulling out all the stops to promote this sector of excellence, the backbone of the French tech industry, French innovation and the French digital economy of tomorrow.

These documents and videos can be downloaded via the links below:

Brochures:

Data Centres: the foundation stone of a sustainable digital future

France: the perfect destination for your data centre

Videos:

Data Centres are the foundation stone of a sustainable digital future

France: the perfect destination for establishing your data centre and hosting your data (in English)

About France Datacenter France Datacenter brings together all the players in France’s data centre ecosystem. It represents and promotes the industry as the bedrock of the performance and reliability of the digital economy.

About Gimélec Gimélec brings together 180 companies providing electrical and automatic-control solutions for the energy, construction, industry, data centre and infrastructure markets.