FIU and UAlbany researchers team up to launch $1.5 million virtual cybersecurity institute

April 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

An interdisciplinary group of Florida International University and University at Albany researchers are teaming up to co-lead a new $1.5 million virtual institute that will help train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals for future military and civilian leadership positions.

The Virtual Institute of Cyber Operation and Research (VICOR) aims to advance a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) VICEROY initiative to establish cyber institutes through higher education partners across the country. It is supported by the Griffiss Institute, a nonprofit talent and technology accelerator for DoD and an international network of academic, government and industry partners.

Funding for the institute will be used over the next two years to equip students with applied cyber operational skills through hands-on learning and research opportunities. It will also provide scholarships for 60 students selected for the program.

Diversity in Cybersecurity

VICOR forms a new alliance between FIU and UAlbany, both Carnegie-classified R1 institutions with well-established cybersecurity programs.

FIU is a designated Minority Serving Institution that was recently voted No.1 by Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine for awarding Hispanics Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services Degrees. The same organization voted FIU No. 2 for awarding engineering degrees to Hispanics.

UAlbany stands out for its equitable enrollment of Black and Latino students. Most notably, UAlbany has been recognized by the Education Trust as a leader in advancing racial equity among the nation’s most selective public higher education institutions and is regularly ranked as a top institution in advancing social mobility.

Through VICOR, project leaders will recruit a diverse group of students at each institution. This will include ROTC cadets and veteran undergraduate students who have an interest in a wide variety of topics such as cyber defense techniques, digital forensics, security of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and data analytics for cybersecurity, electromagnetic spectrum operations, and strategic cybersecurity.

Pipeline for Future Cyber Leaders

To supplement coursework, the institute will organize an annual undergraduate research conference, career fairs and cybersecurity seminars. It will also offer networking and mentorship opportunities with industry partners and access to state-of-the-art labs at both FIU and inside UAlbany’s new $180 million ETEC building.

The approach of the institute is to provide a unique experiential learning environment that is tailored to match the workforce demands of the DoD, armed services, and Defense Industrial Base partners.

Tatar is joined at the institute by UAlbany faculty at CEHC and the School of Business. Co-principal investigators include Sanjay Goel, professor at the School of Business, Benjamin Yankson, assistant professor at CEHC, and Kemal Akkaya, professor, FIU’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences.