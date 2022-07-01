FIDO Alliance Empowers New Wave of Authentication Experts with FIDO Certified Professional Testing Program

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

FIDO Alliance announced that testing is now available for individuals seeking to become FIDO Certified Professionals. Experts in online security and authentication are invited to apply and demonstrate their ability to support businesses designing their authentication strategy and migration away from outdated techniques like passwords.

FIDO is increasingly recognized by global enterprises, governments and consumers as the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication; just recently, it was cited as ’best practice’ in the U.S. Zero Trust Strategy. This program meets the corresponding demand for trusted professionals with FIDO expertise to support the implementation of FIDO authentication into organizations’ identity architectures.

Aspiring FIDO Certified Professionals must be equipped with advanced technical knowledge to help organizations define a robust FIDO architecture that meets their business needs. Individuals are assessed on their skills and knowledge in relation to the FIDO standards and architecture, as well as the identity and authentication space more broadly.

Achieving FIDO certification provides an array of benefits for professionals including:

Competitive advantage in a highly-skilled industry

Ability to execute projects with increased efficiency

Increased earning potential

Professional credibility and validation of expertise

Networking and business opportunities as part of the Alliance

Participants are assessed via an exam curated by industry peers and FIDO partner, Professional Testing. The program is recommended for professions including technology architects, systems and operations engineers, security professionals and identity and access management professionals.

Among the first group to receive their FIDO certification are professionals who aided in the development of the exam: Eldan Haim, Apiiro; Shane Weeden, IBM; David Turner, FIDO Alliance; Susana Rodriguez, HYPR; Khedron de León, HYPR; Baljeet Sandhu, HYPR; Pasha Benenson, HYPR; Manish Khedawat, Target; and Aleksey Kravtsov, Warby Parker.

Individuals seeking certification should visit https://fidoalliance.org/fido-certi... to register with FIDO Alliance to take the exam.