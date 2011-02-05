F-Secure wins best advanced persistent threat protection category at SC Awards Europe 2019

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure Countercept was announced as the winning solution in the Excellence Awards: Best Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) category at the 2019 SC Magazine Awards Europe. F-Secure was also runner-up in the Best Security Company category, recognized as ‘highly commended’.

F-Secure Countercept is a fully-managed threat hunting service which detects the most skilled attackers within minutes. Providing around-the-clock coverage, it’s designed to hunt, detect, and respond to advanced persistent threats (APTs) within minutes.

The solution provides businesses with the most advanced threat intelligence and expertise, without the overheads of resourcing an in-house team of cyber security experts. This enables organizations to focus on their business, with the confidence that breaches won’t interrupt their business.

F-Secure has been at the forefront of advancements in threat hunting for over 30 years and continues to focus on innovation across its portfolio, protecting tens of millions of customers around the world.

The wins follow a momentous year in which the company became the largest European single source of cyber security services and detection and response solutions following its acquisition of MWR Infosecurity in June 2018.