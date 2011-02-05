F-Secure security engineering awarded IEC 62243 certifications

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Cyber security provider F-Secure has earned two new International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) certifications that recognize the company’s expertise in developing secure components for industrial control systems (ICSs). The certifications, IEC-62243-4-1 and IEC-62243-4-2, define the cyber security requirements for the development lifecycles and products used in industrial control and automation systems.

Barisani’s team earned the certifications for a newly developed, proprietary data logging solution. The solution, designed for use in the maritime, aviation and automotive industries, collects data from vessels, aircraft or vehicles, and securely stores it in a central location. It also leverages concepts from data diodes that help contain attacks aimed at accessing industrial buses: even in worst case scenarios, the solution prevents attackers from using it to gain control over safety critical systems.

ICSs are long term investments for organizations working in a variety of industrial sectors, including energy, manufacturing, and transportation. Securing these systems can be a challenge due to their lengthy lifespans and critical role in operations. But as noted in a recent F-Secure report on the energy industry, the increasing level of connectivity found in ICSs and their surrounding IT environments makes securing these systems more important than ever.

According to Barisani, earning internationally-recognized certifications is difficult and time consuming, but important in order to help assure companies that what they are paying for will meet their security and business needs.