F-Secure’s research-led cyber security consultancy goes global

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Cyber security provider F-Secure has launched a new consultancy unit bringing the company’s research-led cyber security services to organizations all over the world. F-Secure Consulting’s global team of cyber security consultants use technical research to secure current and emerging technologies, defend organizations from attacks, and drive the cyber security industry forward.

F-Secure Consulting is a multi-disciplinary, global team that helps clients overcome the most complex security challenges and respond to the most advanced targeted attacks. Services are provided from 11 different locations across four continents, ensuring that offerings such as cyber defense, security assurance, and incident response services are available where and when organizations need them the most.

F-Secure Executive Vice President Ian Shaw, former MWR InfoSecurity CEO and the new head of F-Secure Consulting, describes the unit as bringing together the best of F-Secure’s existing cyber security services. According to Shaw, combining the different parts of F-Secure Consulting’s heritage to make it easier for clients to benefit from unique areas of expertise strengthens the whole unit.

F-Secure’s consultants invest over 150,000 hours every year in research. Collectively, their efforts have resulted in the publication of over 150 security advisories, 30 tools, and hundreds of pieces of research. Well-known research conducted by F-Secure’s consultants range from breaking access control systems, to developing complex chains of exploits to execute code on popular desktop applications, and everything in between.