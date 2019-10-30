F-Secure’s new Global Partner Program

July 2019 by Pierre Kouliche

Program aims to help IT resellers bring new cyber security capabilities focusing on detection and response to more organizations

Businesses can’t secure their IT estates without help. They need to create trustworthy relationships with cyber security providers that have the solutions and expertise needed to predict, prevent, detect, and respond to security incidents. And cyber security company F-Secure is launching a new program to help its business-to-business (B2B) IT reseller partners bring the benefits of a holistic cyber security approach to their customers.

F-Secure’s new Global Partner Program connects B2B IT resellers all over the world with F-Secure to help address the challenges of providing cyber security expertise and services to all the companies that need them. It structures cooperation into a painless, transparent process that supports resellers providing F-Secure’s corporate security products and services to their customers. The program’s tiered structure allows it to cater to IT resellers with different capabilities. But it also rewards resellers who move to higher tiers by growing and learning to provide their customers with new services.

A 2018 F-Secure survey* found that technical and security know-how is vital for IT security resellers: 66 percent of respondents said they rely heavily on their IT provider for security, or choose providers who specialize in security. The survey also found that technical/security know-how, along with trust-based relationships and fairness of contracts, are the most important qualities organizations look for in IT resellers.

According to F-Secure Head of Channel Development Elena Zykova, IT resellers need to capitalize on this trend to help more organizations embrace the diverse range of cyber security technologies and solutions flooding the market.

The program has 4 different levels: Registered, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each level has requirements regarding annual sales, new sales growth, certifications, and renewal business performance. A Registered partner is an entry level tier with light requirements, whereas Silver, Gold and Platinum levels require partners to certify in order to sell F-Secure solutions.

In addition to competence development through expert-level technical and sales trainings provided by F-Secure cyber security consultants and other professionals, reseller partners can use the program to qualify for discounts, marketing support and investments, insights, dedicated technical service, feedback sessions, and more.

The program also provides vital logistical support to F-Secure’s reseller partners through a new partner portal to help manage ordering new solutions, submitting support tickets, and other tasks.