F-Secure’s Global Partner Program earns Program of the Year accolades

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Forrester-owned SiriusDecisions has recognized cyber security provider F-Secure’s Global Partner Program as the Channel Marketing Program of the Year. The distinction validates F-Secure’s achievements in providing industry-leading support for business-to-business (B2B) resellers’ efforts in developing the know-how and expertise needed to deliver more mature security capabilities, such as those offered by detection and response solutions, to organizations.

Launched in 2019, F-Secure’s Global Partner Program connects B2B IT resellers all over the world with F-Secure to help address the challenges of providing cyber security expertise and services to their clients. It structures cooperation into a painless, transparent process that supports resellers providing F-Secure’s corporate security solutions to their clients.

According to F-Secure Global Head of Channel Development Elena Zykova, indicators of the program’s success overwhelmingly prove the value of close cooperation between cyber security providers and IT resellers that help deliver solutions to organizations.

The program was initiated at a time when many IT resellers are struggling to meet the security needs of organizations. In a recent F-Secure survey,* 69 percent of organizations expressed an intent to change service providers for partners with better technical know-how and deeper security knowledge – a trend that Zykova says shows how important security expertise is for IT resellers and their clients.

SiriusDecisions’ Program of the Year winners have been selected from a field of leading B2B organizations that achieve significant and innovative results across revenue-generating functions.

*Source: Survey consisted of an online survey of 3350 IT decision makers, influencers, and managers from 12 countries.