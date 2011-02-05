F-Secure, Zyxel Bringing Secure Wi-Fi to Connected Homes

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cyber security provider F-Secure and broadband networking solutions provider Zyxel are teaming up to bring fast, secure Wi-Fi to homes all over the world. The two companies have signed an agreement to offer service providers a range of home cyber security gateways that provide the fast Wi-Fi connectivity demanded by today’s consumers while delivering comprehensive protection for PCs, smart TVs, mobile phones and tablets, and all the other internet-enabled devices finding their way into people’s homes.

The new offering implements F-Secure Connected Home Security into Zyxel’s home cyber security gateways available to service providers all over the world. Powered by F-Secure Security Cloud and its industrial-strength artificial intelligence capabilities, it provides a complete home network security solution that includes malware protection, anti-tracking privacy features, and more.

The combined solution’s design allows it to protect all the connected devices in today’s homes, including internet of things (IoT) devices that can’t run security software such as smart TVs, internet-connected appliances, and smart thermostats, as well as traditional PCs and mobile devices. It also includes features like Parental Control or Family Rules, making the offering an ideal way to simplify secure internet access for families leading increasingly connected lifestyles.

The agreement makes Zyxel one of the first network solution providers to implement F-Secure Connected Home Security into their gateways. The combined solution offers service providers a powerful, unique solution for adding premium, revenue generating security services to their portfolio.