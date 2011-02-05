F-Secure Takes A Big Step Towards Cyber Security Leadership By Acquiring MWR InfoSecurity

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure has on 18 June 2018 signed an agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of MWR InfoSecurity, a privately held cyber security company operating globally from its main offices in the UK, the US, South Africa and Singapore. The acquisition is a significant milestone in the execution of F-Secure’s growth strategy, and makes it the largest European single source of cyber security services and detection and response solutions.

Today businesses are challenged by a dynamic advanced threat landscape in which attackers continuously use well-designed technology to circumvent traditional protection. Security perimeters are no longer enough to protect organizations, and developing better security capabilities on their own is out of reach for many organizations. Due to the shortage of skilled cyber security experts in-house there is a huge demand for both products and services to proactively search for newly emerging threats, detect and respond faster and especially stop future incidents. F-Secure’s combination of man and machine – an approach shared by MWR InfoSecurity – uniquely positions the company to support businesses to fight advanced attacks with its cyber security products and services.

With close to 400 employees, MWR InfoSecurity is among the largest cyber security service providers serving enterprises globally. MWR InfoSecurity has highly skilled experts in offensive techniques who understand the attacker mindset and is well-known in the industry for its technical expertise and research. Its threat hunting platform Countercept provides extensive proactive attack detection and complements F-Secure’s existing strengths. Additionally, F-Secure’s portfolio will be enhanced by MWR InfoSecurity’s suite of managed phishing protection services (phishd). As cyber criminals increasingly target companies through their employees, it’s crucial to enable company personnel to identify and avoid these email borne attacks.

The combined company will have hundreds of the world’s best cyber security consultants, making F-Secure one of the few truly global technical security advisors positioned to help organizations fight today’s most sophisticated threats. Learnings from the most challenging incident investigations and from targeted attack simulations provide insights that feed directly back into product creation, ensuring the company’s detection and response solutions are constantly upgraded to meet the latest threats.