F-Secure Named a Visionary in New Gartner Report

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Global cyber security provider F-Secure has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms report. F-Secure believes that the recognition comes as the company continues to leverage the strengths of both man and machine to offer organizations superior endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response security solutions.

“Our unique combination of advanced technology and artificial intelligence with the best human expertise and nearly thirty years of experience in protecting customers from threats give our security solutions a clear edge,” said F-Secure CEO Samu Konttinen. “We believe that these areas were recognized by Gartner. And, to us, the recognition validates our efforts to continue leveraging our strengths to bring comprehensive endpoint protection, detection and response solutions to even more organizations all over the world.”

F-Secure’s current endpoint protection offerings for organizations include the cloud-based Protection Service for Business, as well as Business Suite, an on-premise security solution. Both solutions provide organizations with the behavior-based protection capabilities that helped F-Secure become a five-time winner of AV-TEST’s Best Protection award – the only company in the history of AV-TEST to earn such a distinction.*

Both offerings have seen numerous improvements over the last year to ensure they address real pain points for organizations while protecting them from the latest threats. Protection Service for Business, for example, has seen the addition of a new DataGuard feature that provides an added layer of protection against threats like ransomware, a new password protection feature to make using strong, unique easy passwords easy for organizations, and improved software architecture that allows F-Secure to develop and deploy updates or new features every two weeks.

F-Secure also offers an endpoint detection and response solution called Rapid Detection Service. And according to Gartner’s “Redefining Endpoint Protection for 2017 and 2018” report, “Adoption is driven by the growing acceptance that 100% protection is not practical or possible, and that organizations of all sizes need the ability to detect, investigate and respond to incidents. The resulting trend is for EPP solutions to incorporate some of the functionality from EDR solutions, and for EDR solutions to incorporate some of the prevention capabilities from EPP solutions as buyers want to purchase these capabilities in one, integrated package.”**

The continuing evolution of F-Secure’s portfolio to include these detection and response capabilities ensures that the company’s offerings provide organizations with comprehensive protection against both new and established threats.

F-Secure Executive Vice President of Corporate Security Jyrki Rosenberg says that he believes F-Secure’s position as a Visionary in the report reflects F-Secure’s commitment to delivering the security demanded by companies struggling to protect themselves against modern cyber attacks. “We listen to our customers, we design our products, our processes and solutions around our customer needs. We truly understand how to protect our customers, their assets and their businesses. We feel honored to be listed in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection as a Visionary,” said Rosenberg.

**Source: Gartner, Redefining Endpoint Protection for 2017 and 2018, Ian McShane, Peter Firstbrook, Eric Ouellet, Craig Lawson, 29 Sept 2017