F-Secure Introduces Unique Partner-Driven Service to Stop Targeted Cyber Attacks Globally

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Businesses globally are being compromised by an onslaught of targeted and fileless cyber attacks, and industry-leading cyber security vendor F-Secure is answering the demand for new types of services to combat these attacks. Via its growing network of channel partners, F-Secure is introducing a new purpose-built managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) service to protect companies from targeted cyber attacks and advanced threats. Co-created with partners, the service offers partners a chance to get in on the surging opportunity around managed EDR services.

“Companies are demanding managed services and advanced threat protection, requiring more human participation and expertise than is offered by standard security products,” said Thomas Zeller, Managing Director at BWG Informationssysteme GmbH. “F-Secure offers us new managed service opportunities and we have access to their threat analysts in case needed.” 55% of incidents investigated by F-Secure’s incident response services are caused by targeted attacks, while only 45% are opportunistic. And more than ever, attackers are employing methods designed to evade traditional endpoint protection technologies: Ponemon projects that 35% of attacks in 2018 will be fileless, up 6% from last year, and these attacks are almost ten times more likely to succeed than traditional file-based attacks.1

A SANS report found 32% of organizations had seen fileless attacks involving methods such as privilege escalation, admin credential theft, Powershell script attacks, and lateral movement. On top of that, phishing and ransomware remain top concerns. According to SANS, 72% of organizations experienced phishing, which also resulted in the greatest impact to organizations.2

“Today’s stealthy, sophisticated attacks demand sophisticated approaches, because mere endpoint protection is not enough anymore,” said Jyrki Tulokas, Executive Vice President, Cyber Security Products and Services at F-Secure. “At the same time, the urgent shortage of skilled cyber security specialists puts midmarket companies at a disadvantage when it comes to hiring. The answer is to use cutting-edge artificial intelligence trained by F-Secure’s world-class threat analysts to detect advanced threats that have penetrated the network, and provide guidance to our partners on how to respond. With our unique combination of man and machine, midmarket organizations can have access to true enterprise-grade cyber security with trained local expertise, via our partners.”

While major data breaches have been in the news for years, businesses operating in the European Union must now also consider the impending General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Beginning in May, companies must have adequate detection capabilities and must be prepared to disclose data breaches within 72 hours. The best-in-class protection, detection and response capabilities offered by F-Secure and its partners protects businesses and their sensitive data by detecting breaches quickly.

Booming service area for partners

Endpoint detection and response is the fastest growing area of cyber security, with adoption rates among organizations projected to heavily increase within the next few years. Gartner forecasts “a 45.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2015 through 2020, dwarfing the overall information security market growth rate of 7% CAGR in that same time period.”3 F-Secure is at the forefront of enabling channel partners to tap into the growth of EDR solutions, which augment standard endpoint protection platforms and provide behavioral monitoring to detect advanced threats like human-conducted, targeted cyber attacks. F-Secure’s EDR service also offers full application visibility, allowing businesses a window into the IT environment.

F-Secure calls for channel partners to fight back against advanced cyber threats by joining its managed EDR services program, which includes comprehensive trainings and certifications, plus the confidence of having access to F-Secure’s elite team of threat analysts to help resolve the toughest customer cases.