F-Secure Countercept continues to win trust from US enterprises

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure Countercept, an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) solution from cyber security provider F-Secure, has won the trust of another US-based enterprise in a new deal. The contract, valued at over one million dollars (USD) per year, affirms F-Secure Countercept’s position as a world-class solution that enterprises trust to help them contain today’s increasingly advanced threats.

“Businesses are catching on that when they can’t prevent an attacker from infiltrating their network, they can still proactively hunt threats down, isolate them, and expel them before any serious damage is done,” says F-Secure Countercept Managing Director Tim Orchard. "Countercept’s strengths in these aspects of incident response distinguish it from conventional detection and response solutions, and provide valuable capabilities to companies that find themselves struggling to find people and resources for their own incident response teams.”

A recent F-Secure whitepaper highlights that preventing attacks is becoming more difficult thanks to the spread of tactics, techniques, and procedures spreading from sophisticated threat actors to a wider variety of groups. And companies are struggling to find attackers once they’ve breached the perimeter. Verizon’s Data Breach Investigations Report 2018 found that 68 percent of attacks went undetected for months.

The global cyber security skills shortage is only making the situation worse. Two-thirds of organizations admitted they did not have enough cyber security professionals to deal with today’s threats in a recent survey. Another survey conducted among cyber security professionals found that 64 percent were considering leaving their jobs due to the mounting pressure of protecting their organizations.

Orchard says this adds up to a problem that companies need to solve by changing their approach to security operations.

“Throwing money at security issues isn’t the magic bullet companies might think. Instead, companies should adjust their operations to a continuous response approach that harmonizes people, processes, and technologies to work hand-in-glove to combat attacks in real-time,” he explains. “This process works for companies big or small, and implementing it successfully is good for companies’ defenses, personnel, and ultimately, their bottom lines.” F-Secure Countercept is a fully-managed service that helps organizations hunt down threats and detect advanced attackers within minutes. It provides advanced threat intelligence, expertise, and threat hunting capabilities, giving businesses advanced cyber defense capabilities to combat modern targeted attacks as they unfold.